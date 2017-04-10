The sound of Easter - 8:46 pm updated:

Tuesday Apr 4

Members from 18 different churches in Mason, Gallia, and Putnam Counties join together as part of the Mason County Community Cantata. The performance is set for April 8-9 at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Baptist Church in downtown Point Pleasant, admissions will be free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

