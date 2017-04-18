The Mothman of Point Pleasant Documentary Digs Deep Into a Terrifying Urban Legend
One of the more mysterious urban legends within the United States is that of The Mothman, a mysterious creature that brought about a series of strange events in or around the area of Point Pleasant, WV in the mid-60's. The subject was enough to create a film titled The Mothman Prophecies , which came out in 2002.
