Parade and benefit planned for Keefer, this Sunday, April 23 - 8:11 pm updated:
This Sunday, the community is invited to come out and show support for Holdyn Keefer, a kindergartner at Point Pleasant Primary School who is battling leukemia. The parade begins at 2 p.m., with lineup from 1-1:30 p.m. at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School.
