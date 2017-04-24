Parade and benefit planned for Keefer, this Sunday, April 23 - 8:11 pm updated:

Parade and benefit planned for Keefer...

Parade and benefit planned for Keefer, this Sunday, April 23

This Sunday, the community is invited to come out and show support for Holdyn Keefer, a kindergartner at Point Pleasant Primary School who is battling leukemia. The parade begins at 2 p.m., with lineup from 1-1:30 p.m. at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School.

