Fruth Pharmacy donates to Mason County Baby Pantry
Fruth Pharmacy in Point Pleasant raised over $1,000 in donations for the Mason County Baby Pantry during its Annual Baby Face Event. Fruth Manager Shawn Darst credits Duncan for helping to raise awareness for the Pantry.
