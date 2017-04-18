For the record -
According to Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant, firefighters were dispatched at 9:46 p.m. to the home of Maia Endicott, with the back porch and back side of the house on fire. Though residents were home at the time the fire broke out, everyone in the house and family pets, were able to escape without injury.
