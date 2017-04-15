Drug Take Back Day to return

Drug Take Back Day, a time when residents can safely dispose of their expired and unused prescription medications, has been set for Saturday, April 29. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in two locations - the New Haven Fire Station and the Mason County Courthouse Annex parking lot in Point Pleasant, according to Brittni Kaylor, coordinator of the Mason County Prevention Coalition. Kaylor said people can turn in any prescription pills, no questions asked.

