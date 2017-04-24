County CEOS clubs meet
The Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service met at the Courthouse Annex on March 14, with the Avalanche Club serving lunch. The room was beautifully decorated with a St. Patrick's Day theme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small town gossip
|6 min
|Pipefitter
|2
|Chrissy Byus
|12 min
|Karen S CPO
|9
|Liz Liz Liz
|48 min
|She knows
|5
|Sammi Doolittle felonies
|1 hr
|William do Tell
|1
|Cursing the police..
|2 hr
|Outoftowner
|8
|Mason county ambulance service
|2 hr
|Pork
|19
|Well this one time at band camp...
|5 hr
|junkie patrol
|2
|a dozen overdoses on friday,,
|14 hr
|Inquiry
|53
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC