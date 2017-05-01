Chamber of commerce honors a the best...

Chamber of commerce honors a the besta - 7:59 pm updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Point Pleasant Register

Chamber President Larry Jones, far right, presents the Hartley family, represented here by Trace, Janet and Art Hartley, the Community Service Award. M&G Polymers, represented here by Tom Kaib, Richard Maack and Rocky Sturgeon, receives the Good Neighbor Award from Chamber President Larry Jones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14) 17 min Jon_B 1,840
crazy girls of point pleasant 17 min the worst 1
Heather Henry 26 min James 5
School 27 min Lol 9
Gera Pumphrey 30 min Agree 18
Drug testing police for steroids 33 min Cry babies 15
Camp Conley lisa 38 min Not nice 2
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,320 • Total comments across all topics: 280,727,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC