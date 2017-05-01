Chamber of commerce honors a the besta - 7:59 pm updated:
Chamber President Larry Jones, far right, presents the Hartley family, represented here by Trace, Janet and Art Hartley, the Community Service Award. M&G Polymers, represented here by Tom Kaib, Richard Maack and Rocky Sturgeon, receives the Good Neighbor Award from Chamber President Larry Jones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14)
|17 min
|Jon_B
|1,840
|crazy girls of point pleasant
|17 min
|the worst
|1
|Heather Henry
|26 min
|James
|5
|School
|27 min
|Lol
|9
|Gera Pumphrey
|30 min
|Agree
|18
|Drug testing police for steroids
|33 min
|Cry babies
|15
|Camp Conley lisa
|38 min
|Not nice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC