Annual a Outdoor Youth Expoa to return next week

Hundreds of Mason County students will converge at the National Guard Armory near Point Pleasant next week for the annual Outdoor Youth Expo. Sponsored by Pleasant Valley Hospital, the event will be held April 12 and 13 from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The expo promotes awareness of positive, safe, and drug-free recreational activities for students, families, and communities, according to the publicity flyers.

