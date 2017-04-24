A makeover on Main Street -

A makeover on Main Street -

Thursday Apr 20

Decor Corner will host its grand reopening this Saturday, April 22 at its location on Third Street. This is more than a celebration of its upcoming five-year anniversary, it is also the relaunch of Main Street Consignment Boutique which has been acquired, and relocated within Decor Corner, as an additional part of the store.

