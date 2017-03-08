With a little help from her friends: Fund raiser set for volunteer fighting Guillain-Barr syndrome
A fund raiser and benefit dinner for Mandy Spencer of Point Pleasant will take place from 4-7 p.m. this Saturday, March 11 at the First Church of God Ministry Center on Jefferson Avenue. Dinner will include baked spaghetti, salad, rolls, bread sticks and dessert.
