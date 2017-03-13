The story behind Civil War Medal of Honor recipient -
The Congressional Medal of Honor is an award given out to members of the United States Armed Forces for exemplary actions and extraordinary valor. According to Mary Lee Marchi, former director of the Gallia County Historical Society, Samuel O. McElhinny received his Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Salyers Creek, April 6, 1865.
