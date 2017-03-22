Starting a rock revolution -
Triplets Hannah, Elijah and Josiah Frye, from left, children of Valerie and Michael Frye, are some of the thousands of Mason County residents getting in on the painted rock craze. They are pictured with three of the rocks they recently found, but have painted and hid many themselves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HPV Nightmare (May '13)
|39 min
|ineedablackman
|57
|why are blacks so sensitive to everything? (Jun '13)
|46 min
|ineedablackman
|83
|why is there so many new blacks around point
|48 min
|ineedablackman
|70
|keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|10,624
|GKN Love Affair Replies
|4 hr
|aintn2guys
|3
|The Plot Thickens
|4 hr
|Trumpnation
|11
|~Word Association~ (Jan '12)
|8 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,821
|did a local doctor pass away?
|Tue
|tears
|8
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC