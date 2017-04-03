Spinning the wheels of progress: Chamber hears about benefits of biking in Mason County -
Biking, and its benefits, were the main topic of discussion at Tuesday's monthly meeting of the Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce. Gabe Roush, a councilman with the City of Point Pleasant, as well as a certified athletic trainer who works at Holzer Health System and for Point Pleasant High School, spoke about the Point Pleasant Bike Trail .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11)
|9 min
|Jon_B
|10,649
|why are blacks so sensitive to everything? (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|--Crack Rabbit--
|87
|Police uniforms and how they look
|3 hr
|None
|2
|Janie Martin
|3 hr
|knoher
|18
|Andrew dowler
|4 hr
|Mouthy Biotch
|2
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|Need a ride
|4,044
|When life gets ya down
|6 hr
|what?
|5
|Next most likely overdose (Oct '15)
|15 hr
|Bidwellbomber31
|58
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC