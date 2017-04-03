Spinning the wheels of progress: Cham...

Spinning the wheels of progress: Chamber hears about benefits of biking in Mason County -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Point Pleasant Register

Biking, and its benefits, were the main topic of discussion at Tuesday's monthly meeting of the Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce. Gabe Roush, a councilman with the City of Point Pleasant, as well as a certified athletic trainer who works at Holzer Health System and for Point Pleasant High School, spoke about the Point Pleasant Bike Trail .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11) 9 min Jon_B 10,649
why are blacks so sensitive to everything? (Jun '13) 2 hr --Crack Rabbit-- 87
Police uniforms and how they look 3 hr None 2
Janie Martin 3 hr knoher 18
Andrew dowler 4 hr Mouthy Biotch 2
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 5 hr Need a ride 4,044
When life gets ya down 6 hr what? 5
Next most likely overdose (Oct '15) 15 hr Bidwellbomber31 58
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,205 • Total comments across all topics: 280,056,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC