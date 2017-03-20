Small school, big partners in education

Small school, big partners in educati...

Wednesday Mar 15

IP America & Letart Corporation are active and involved "official" partners in education with Beale Elementary, providing a wide variety of "helps" at the school. Recently, ICL maintenance supervisor Shawn Scarberry along with six other employee volunteers, crossed the proverbial tracks, bringing with them shovels, rakes, and two large pieces of equipment to move wood fiber from a large pile on the front playground to where it needed to be - under and around playground equipment on both the front and back playground areas.

