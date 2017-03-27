Restoration efforts continue on historic home -
Several windows in the A.F. Kisar House, located on Third Street, are being replaced/restored to their original appearance, thanks to two grants - one from the West Virginia Division of Culture and History and a Governor's Community Participation Program Grant. Matching funds were also provided from Main Street Point Pleasant.
