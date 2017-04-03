Playing for the playground -
The Krodel Park Playground Committee is hosting a bingo night with doors opening at 5 p.m. and games beginning at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post #23 in Point Pleasant. There will be concessions, a cash bar and plenty of unique prizes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oleksandr Skochyk (Jul '16)
|39 min
|Crunchmanjoe
|3
|Moose bingo is rigged
|1 hr
|Opal
|7
|It's time to be Americans again
|1 hr
|mello mike
|3
|Catfish the size of a car (Sep '14)
|2 hr
|Dude
|23
|Allison Hindy
|3 hr
|slimpickens
|2
|When life gets ya down
|4 hr
|truth
|9
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Teach
|4,045
|Next most likely overdose (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Bidwellbomber31
|58
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC