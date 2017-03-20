Plans taking shape for upcoming Easte...

Plans taking shape for upcoming Easter Parade - 8:09 pm updated:

So far, 31 different organizations, primarily churches, have signed up to participate in the annual Easter Parade which hopes to tell the story of Jesus Christ. This year's Easter Parade, takes place at 11 am., Saturday, April 8 with lineup at Point Pleasant High School and will end behind Piggly Wiggly.

