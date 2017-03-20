Plans taking shape for upcoming Easter Parade - 8:09 pm updated:
So far, 31 different organizations, primarily churches, have signed up to participate in the annual Easter Parade which hopes to tell the story of Jesus Christ. This year's Easter Parade, takes place at 11 am., Saturday, April 8 with lineup at Point Pleasant High School and will end behind Piggly Wiggly.
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vote gordon clark sheriff 2012. (Jul '11)
|31 min
|Jufi
|90
|did a local doctor pass away?
|34 min
|What
|6
|Pt. Police & sheriff
|58 min
|Jim
|8
|The Plot Thickens
|1 hr
|What
|8
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Fuckkme
|3,997
|Brett Rogers Big Snitch! (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|hummmm
|70
|keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|life long resident
|10,615
|Wonder whose life the sheriffs department will ...
|Sun
|point local
|24
