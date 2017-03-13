New U-Haul location

New U-Haul location

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Tri-County News

Haul Company of West Virginia has announced that Hogg & Zuspan Materials Company, Inc. has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Point Pleasant community. Hogg & Zuspan Materials Company at 312 6th Street, will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and support rental items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why is there so many new blacks around point 25 min Lil Money 54
Jessalyn Leport 27 min urturnbicth 3
I am gonna make James Phoenix begg me not to wh... 52 min Lol 10
gkn love affair 5 hr curious cat 3
nevada harris 8 hr liz 12
*add a word/ drop a word (May '13) 12 hr Princess Hey 5,346
~Word Association~ (Jan '12) 12 hr Princess Hey 4,805
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,495 • Total comments across all topics: 279,600,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC