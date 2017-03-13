New U-Haul location
Haul Company of West Virginia has announced that Hogg & Zuspan Materials Company, Inc. has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Point Pleasant community. Hogg & Zuspan Materials Company at 312 6th Street, will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and support rental items.
