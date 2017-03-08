New Edward Jones branch opens

Pictured at the ribbon cutting for the new Edward Jones branch are, from left, Jim Rossi, Isaac Mills FA, Betty Beggrow Sr. BOA, Travis Willard FA, Kennah Criste Sr. BOA, Lesley Marrero FA, Diana Bateman Sr. BOA, Melody McKnight BOA on-call, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Mayor Brian Billings. Lesley Marrero, longtime Edward Jones Financial Advisor, has opened a new office location at 2807 Jackson Avenue in Point Pleasant.

