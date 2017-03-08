Mason meeting focuses on community re...

Mason meeting focuses on community resources -

Friday Mar 3

Residents learned of many resources available locally when the second community meeting was held Tuesday by the Mason Police Department. Chief Rich Gilkey told those attending that Mason's drug problem now consists mainly of marijuana and cocaine, but it is just a matter of time before heroin moves into the area.

Severe Weather Alert

911 Telephone Outage Emergency for Mason County was issued at March 08 at 9:37PM EST

Point Pleasant, WV

