Lenten luncheons provide reflection, fellowship -
The Season of Lent is under way as is the annual Lenten Luncheon Series hosted by the Mason County Ministerial Association. Each week, a different church provides the meal and message, though all luncheons are held at Trinity UM Church in Point Pleasant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11)
|3 min
|Princess Hey
|10,579
|*add a word/ drop a word (May '13)
|5 min
|Princess Hey
|5,318
|Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14)
|7 min
|Princess Hey
|1,775
|Frann Tayler
|8 min
|Kyle
|3
|~Word Association~ (Jan '12)
|10 min
|Princess Hey
|4,783
|Another day, another scandal
|50 min
|Funny
|23
|Tony Moore dead
|3 hr
|lol
|17
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC