Hamma s to celebrate 70th anniversary
An open house will be held for friends and family to celebrate with Robert and Nancy Hamm on the occasion of their 70th wedding anniversary. It will take place on Saturday, March 18 at Heights United Methodist Church located at 2016 North Main Street Point Pleasant, from 2 to 4 p.m. No gifts please.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|~Word Association~ (Jan '12)
|9 min
|Wolfgang_Cluck
|4,802
|Special treatment in this town
|45 min
|GOB Club President
|2
|650 workers at PVH way off....
|49 min
|NotSureBut
|28
|why is there so many new blacks around point
|1 hr
|Twoieieow Whawhawha
|34
|I am gonna make James Phoenix begg me not to wh...
|2 hr
|Crayccray
|7
|Brett Rogers Big Snitch! (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|knoher
|66
|keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|Wolfgang_Cluck
|10,600
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC