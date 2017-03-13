Hamma s to celebrate 70th anniversary

Hamma s to celebrate 70th anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Point Pleasant Register

An open house will be held for friends and family to celebrate with Robert and Nancy Hamm on the occasion of their 70th wedding anniversary. It will take place on Saturday, March 18 at Heights United Methodist Church located at 2016 North Main Street Point Pleasant, from 2 to 4 p.m. No gifts please.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
~Word Association~ (Jan '12) 9 min Wolfgang_Cluck 4,802
Special treatment in this town 45 min GOB Club President 2
650 workers at PVH way off.... 49 min NotSureBut 28
why is there so many new blacks around point 1 hr Twoieieow Whawhawha 34
I am gonna make James Phoenix begg me not to wh... 2 hr Crayccray 7
Brett Rogers Big Snitch! (Feb '16) 2 hr knoher 66
keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11) 2 hr Wolfgang_Cluck 10,600
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. China
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,620 • Total comments across all topics: 279,575,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC