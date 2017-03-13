GOP to host dinner, Capito, Carmichael - 9:03 pm updated:

GOP to host dinner, Capito, Carmichae...

The Mason County GOP faithful will gather for fellowship, food and a chance to meet with some of their representatives, this Thursday, March 16. The Mason County Republican Dinner will start at 6 p.m. and be held at the American Legion Post #23 in Point Pleasant. Expected to attend, are U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Senate President Sen. Mitch Carmichael and possibly U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins.

