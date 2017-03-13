For the record -

A Point Pleasant man, incarcerated at the Western Regional Jail, died March 2. According to Lawrence Messina, director of communications for West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Bradley Siders, 28, suffered some type of medical episode in the late afternoon of March 2. Messina said staff "immediately provided assistance." He was ultimately taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

