Collecting pop tabs for a cause

A young man who has ties to Mason and Gallia counties, and is battling leukemia, has decided to give back to those who are fighting a similar battle. Holdyn Keefer, 6, of Point Pleasant, has decided he wants to help the Ronald McDonald House Charities by collecting pop tabs for the organization.
