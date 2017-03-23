Capito rallies Mason County GOP -
A few months into the Presidency of Donald J. Trump, and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito had plenty to say about it and it's effect on Capitol Hill. Capito was the keynote speaker at Thursday's Mason County Republican Dinner held at the American Legion Post #23 in Point Pleasant, with Commander Miles Epling introducing the senator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandy
|28 min
|Jimmy
|1
|wondering
|1 hr
|wtflol
|5
|keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|10,631
|~Word Association~ (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,825
|*add a word/ drop a word (May '13)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|5,367
|Population decrease in WV
|5 hr
|Ohio
|2
|Nancy Pelosi
|8 hr
|Trumpnation
|3
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC