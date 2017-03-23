Capito rallies Mason County GOP -

Capito rallies Mason County GOP

Friday Mar 17

A few months into the Presidency of Donald J. Trump, and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito had plenty to say about it and it's effect on Capitol Hill. Capito was the keynote speaker at Thursday's Mason County Republican Dinner held at the American Legion Post #23 in Point Pleasant, with Commander Miles Epling introducing the senator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

