Cana t stop the BKR

The award winning color guard and singers will be featured in the theme song for this year's 47th annual Black Knight Revue "Can't Stop the Feeling," pictured front row, Kate Henderson, Sarah Deem, Kelsey Price, Ashlea Woomer, Amanda Thompson, Mark Kincaid, Taylor Tatterson, Jayla Arnold, Olivia Sang, McKenna Bronosky, Amelia Elias, Connor Grady, Olivia Pyles. The award winning percussion section, singers and dancers will close the first half of the Black Knight Revue with the song "Waka, Waka."

