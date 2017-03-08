Camp Conley CEOS Club news

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Point Pleasant Register

Darlene Haer and Phyllis Hesson, pictured far left and at center, respectively, took a ham, personal hygiene items and gently used games to the Homeless Shelter in Point Pleasant on December 20, 2016 on behalf of the Camp Conley CEOS Club. The Camp Conley CEOS Club met at the home of Darlene and Becky Haer for its January meeting.

