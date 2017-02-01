Sheriffa s Office seeking information on runaway juvenile

According to a news release, the sheriff' office has taken a report of a missing-runaway juvenile who was last seen in Point Pleasant, West Virginia on Jan. 29. Deputies have taken a report of a runaway juvenile, Franklin Dickens, age 16, from Rose Hill Road, Pomeroy. Dickens was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 29 by his uncle in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

