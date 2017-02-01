Sheriffa s Office seeking information on runaway juvenile -
According to a news release, the sheriff' office has taken a report of a missing-runaway juvenile who was last seen in Point Pleasant, West Virginia on Jan. 29. Deputies have taken a report of a runaway juvenile, Franklin Dickens, age 16, from Rose Hill Road, Pomeroy. Dickens was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 29 by his uncle in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|The truth
|10,378
|county cops fb post
|1 hr
|John
|8
|Free Speech in America?
|3 hr
|Wow
|5
|Do people change
|4 hr
|Opinionated
|14
|Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14)
|7 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,693
|*add a word/ drop a word (May '13)
|7 hr
|Princess Hey
|5,241
|Steven Earnest in the hole?
|16 hr
|Just say no
|1
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC