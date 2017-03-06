Main Street Furniture and Flooring opens in Middleport -
Main Street Furniture and Flooring held its grand opening on Monday, at the former Ingels Furniture/Radio Shack building on North Second Avenue in Middleport. The store will be managed by York Ingels, who owned and operated Ingels Carpet until a fire destroyed the building last spring.
