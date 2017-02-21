Last Call for Small Town Monsters Mot...

Last Call for Small Town Monsters Mothman and Kecksburg Kickstarter

The next two Small Town Monsters films are entering their final week of crowdfunding through Kickstarter.com and have already reached over 200% of their initial goal. Two stretch rewards have been added, which include a signed poster for the fifth film being released under the Small Town Monsters banner, and the official Mothman of Point Pleasant score by composer Brandon Dalo on cd.

