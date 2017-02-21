Last Call for Small Town Monsters Mothman and Kecksburg Kickstarter
The next two Small Town Monsters films are entering their final week of crowdfunding through Kickstarter.com and have already reached over 200% of their initial goal. Two stretch rewards have been added, which include a signed poster for the fifth film being released under the Small Town Monsters banner, and the official Mothman of Point Pleasant score by composer Brandon Dalo on cd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cryptomundo.
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who wrecked near Greer
|11 min
|Ol grade school ...
|7
|Cuban food across from BiscuitWorld....
|1 hr
|bobs
|11
|rockin robs (Jan '11)
|5 hr
|Pam
|6
|McDonalds
|5 hr
|Disturbed and Dis...
|2
|Melissa mccarty low life piece of shit
|9 hr
|Shelly
|17
|Reward for Dustin Pearson hiding place.
|15 hr
|Read the laws
|15
|Lakin hospital sell off
|15 hr
|RNs
|32
|Mason Co. Sheriffs Department FB page
|15 hr
|Read the laws
|18
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC