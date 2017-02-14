Grant provides exercise equipment for Harmon Park -
Members of the Point Pleasant Bike Trail Committee will be installing outdoor exercise equipment at Harmon Park, with equipment being paid for through a "Try-This WV" mini-grant. The PPBT was awarded nearly $1,000 to build at least six pieces of equipment to provide the beginnings of an outdoor gym in the center of Point Pleasant.
