For the record -

For the record -

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Point Pleasant Register

The Mason County Sheriff's Department reports the following arrests Feb. 3-12: Charles C. Sullivan, 48, West Columbia, possession with intent to deliver, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Danny M. Griffith, 24, New Haven, possession with intent to deliver, arrested by Deputy Waugh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11) 28 min Princess Hey 10,447
Better hospital pvh or holzer 57 min Brian 16
autumn starr & nevada harris 1 hr theysell 5
No mansion no more!!! 2 hr UpInSmoke 27
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 2 hr bleebloops pal 193
flu in schools 3 hr Haha 18
Auto doctor 6 hr Yeppers 9
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,331 • Total comments across all topics: 278,832,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC