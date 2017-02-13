For the record -
The Mason County Sheriff's Department reports the following arrests Feb. 3-12: Charles C. Sullivan, 48, West Columbia, possession with intent to deliver, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Danny M. Griffith, 24, New Haven, possession with intent to deliver, arrested by Deputy Waugh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11)
|28 min
|Princess Hey
|10,447
|Better hospital pvh or holzer
|57 min
|Brian
|16
|autumn starr & nevada harris
|1 hr
|theysell
|5
|No mansion no more!!!
|2 hr
|UpInSmoke
|27
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|2 hr
|bleebloops pal
|193
|flu in schools
|3 hr
|Haha
|18
|Auto doctor
|6 hr
|Yeppers
|9
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC