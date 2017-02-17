Community Foundation announces schola...

Community Foundation announces scholarships available -

The Community Foundation of Mason County is now accepting applications for 2017 scholarships. The application deadline for the 2017 community scholarships is March 1. The Foundation uses a general application form for all of the scholarships.

