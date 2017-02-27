Communities getting creative to assist libraries with operating costs

Communities getting creative to assis...

Friday Feb 10

The community is stepping up to help the Mason County Library system, which has been hit in recent years with budget cuts. Pam Thompson, county library director, said local residents continue to make donations for necessary items that allow the library system to spend its money on new books and other necessities.

