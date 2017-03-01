Acts of kindness -

Kindness being something worth sharing, Ashton Student Council members made the trip to Point Pleasant on Valentine's Day to spend their morning with residents of the Twin Towers. The Twin Towers, which is home to residents who are retired, welcomed the students who put on skits, a dance and played games with their new friends, namely bingo with prizes.

