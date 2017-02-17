a We area supporting the herda -
Several sons of Marshall University gathered in green and white Monday evening to support The Herd, meet the football coaching staff and hear about the hopes for next season. The Mason-Gallia-Meigs Big Green Chapter Signing Party was held at Courtside Grill with MGM President Jacob Hill of Point Pleasant, W.Va.
