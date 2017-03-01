A parade of Biblical proportions -
A unique parade is returning in April with churches from around the area recreating Biblical scenes associated with the Easter observance. This year's Easter Parade, takes place at 11 am., Saturday, April 8 with lineup at Point Pleasant High School - the parade will end behind Piggly Wiggly.
