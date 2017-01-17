Time for trout at Krodel -
On Wednesday, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources once again stocked the lake with trout, causing a crowd of fisherman waiting to catch "the big one." The WVDNR stocks the lake in January and again in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suddenlink sucks
|28 min
|Jill
|9
|Daniel Payne in jail for meth (May '13)
|1 hr
|Doug
|23
|Wally, the old man who rides around on the moto...
|2 hr
|Neighborhood
|4
|keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|10,286
|Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,657
|Seth Glover
|3 hr
|Tim
|1
|Jimmy wills
|5 hr
|Southern states
|3
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC