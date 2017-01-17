Time for trout at Krodel -

Time for trout at Krodel -

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Point Pleasant Register

On Wednesday, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources once again stocked the lake with trout, causing a crowd of fisherman waiting to catch "the big one." The WVDNR stocks the lake in January and again in March.

Point Pleasant, WV

