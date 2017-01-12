Time for a change on Main Street -
Some say time passes differently in Point Pleasant but in Gunn Park, it now literally passes for all to see on a new town clock. The four-sided clock was placed on the Main Street end of Gunn Park at Fourth Street and will denote the beginnings of the newly named Hartley Square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11)
|30 min
|Princess Hey
|10,251
|*add a word/ drop a word (May '13)
|34 min
|Princess Hey
|5,211
|Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14)
|37 min
|Princess Hey
|1,636
|Denise Shaw Studio 45
|54 min
|Candy
|3
|Got ur man
|1 hr
|Yeah
|5
|New Business moving into State Theatre?
|1 hr
|bounty hunter
|3
|Better do better JS
|3 hr
|Neighbor hater
|25
|Harris Steak House
|6 hr
|Neighborhood
|15
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC