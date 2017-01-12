Time for a change on Main Street -

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Point Pleasant Register

Some say time passes differently in Point Pleasant but in Gunn Park, it now literally passes for all to see on a new town clock. The four-sided clock was placed on the Main Street end of Gunn Park at Fourth Street and will denote the beginnings of the newly named Hartley Square.

