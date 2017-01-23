The Mothman of Point Pleasant - New Doc Spreads its Wings
The Mothman has long been known to appear around the time of horrendous disasters. Most famously during the bridge collapse in Point Pleasant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tell me something good
|36 min
|Twisty
|14
|keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11)
|41 min
|The truth
|10,305
|Pvh layoff
|55 min
|jessica
|11
|top fake news outlets
|1 hr
|TMI
|3
|Seth Glover
|1 hr
|Tim
|5
|Cowards on Topix
|2 hr
|Homie
|6
|Georgia Georgia georgia
|3 hr
|Smitty
|18
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC