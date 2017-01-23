Small Town Monsters Releases Document...

Small Town Monsters Releases Documentary Film the Mothman of Point Pleasant

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Legends of the Appalachia's "Mothman" have been told by locals and Hollywood alike, but this June an award-winning film company from Ohio will put their own stamp on the story. Small Town Monsters began filming their fourth film, titled THE MOTHMAN OF POINT PLEASANT, back in September but today they've released the first look at the film via an eerie teaser trailer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tell me something good 35 min Twisty 14
keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11) 41 min The truth 10,305
Pvh layoff 55 min jessica 11
top fake news outlets 1 hr TMI 3
Seth Glover 1 hr Tim 5
Cowards on Topix 2 hr Homie 6
Georgia Georgia georgia 3 hr Smitty 18
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,803 • Total comments across all topics: 278,220,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC