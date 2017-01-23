Small Town Monsters Releases Documentary Film the Mothman of Point Pleasant
Legends of the Appalachia's "Mothman" have been told by locals and Hollywood alike, but this June an award-winning film company from Ohio will put their own stamp on the story. Small Town Monsters began filming their fourth film, titled THE MOTHMAN OF POINT PLEASANT, back in September but today they've released the first look at the film via an eerie teaser trailer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tell me something good
|35 min
|Twisty
|14
|keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11)
|41 min
|The truth
|10,305
|Pvh layoff
|55 min
|jessica
|11
|top fake news outlets
|1 hr
|TMI
|3
|Seth Glover
|1 hr
|Tim
|5
|Cowards on Topix
|2 hr
|Homie
|6
|Georgia Georgia georgia
|3 hr
|Smitty
|18
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC