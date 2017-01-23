Small Town Monsters Releases Documentary Film the Mothman of Point Pleasant

Legends of the Appalachia's "Mothman" have been told by locals and Hollywood alike, but this June an award-winning film company from Ohio will put their own stamp on the story. Small Town Monsters began filming their fourth film, titled THE MOTHMAN OF POINT PLEASANT, back in September but today they've released the first look at the film via an eerie teaser trailer.

