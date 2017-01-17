Point Pleasant Writers Guild meets
From quizzes to poems, from story character development to questions of theology, members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild covered a range of topics during their recent meeting. Those in attendance included Patrecia Gray, Marilyn Clarke, Carol Newberry, Joe Ingerick, Feryle Lawrence, Sue Underwood, and April Pyles.
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened at Krodel park dock?
|6 min
|Watch
|11
|Start it I'll finish it
|22 min
|hahaha
|18
|where is Stacey Villors
|53 min
|hehehehe
|5
|evolutionary correction
|1 hr
|jimtom
|1
|MC Little League Baseball signup prices?
|2 hr
|Apple
|2
|What has Obama accomplished
|2 hr
|Won Hung Lo
|4
|Tara Eads
|6 hr
|Tara Eads Boston
|5
|Melissa Plants RIP
|Mon
|funny
|3
