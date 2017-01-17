Point Pleasant Writers Guild meets

Point Pleasant Writers Guild meets

From quizzes to poems, from story character development to questions of theology, members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild covered a range of topics during their recent meeting. Those in attendance included Patrecia Gray, Marilyn Clarke, Carol Newberry, Joe Ingerick, Feryle Lawrence, Sue Underwood, and April Pyles.

