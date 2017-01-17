Point man arrested after alleged drug...

Point man arrested after alleged drug bust -

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Point Pleasant Register

A Point Pleasant man was arrested this week after officers say they discovered alleged heroin at a residence, according to the Point Pleasant Police Department. James Franklin Will III, 35, has been charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one felony count of child neglect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11) 1 hr Princess Hey 10,279
did she od? 1 hr who 4
Someone else 2 hr Gotsit 10
Kathy cozart 3 hr blewitup 5
Shannon Hanning (Oct '10) 3 hr gavehertheD 16
Roxy legg 3 hr National Geographic 4
Get what you need? 7 hr Stop 14
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,281 • Total comments across all topics: 278,067,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC