Point man arrested after alleged drug bust -
A Point Pleasant man was arrested this week after officers say they discovered alleged heroin at a residence, according to the Point Pleasant Police Department. James Franklin Will III, 35, has been charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one felony count of child neglect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|10,279
|did she od?
|1 hr
|who
|4
|Someone else
|2 hr
|Gotsit
|10
|Kathy cozart
|3 hr
|blewitup
|5
|Shannon Hanning (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|gavehertheD
|16
|Roxy legg
|3 hr
|National Geographic
|4
|Get what you need?
|7 hr
|Stop
|14
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC