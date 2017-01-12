Medicaid billing forcing changes at Day Report

Mason County Day Report will be attempting to transition into a Licensed Behavioral Health Center, due to changes requiring it to bill Medicaid. The topic came up at Thursday's regular meeting of the Mason County Commission with Stacey Adams of Day Report, Judge R. Craig Tatterson and Prosecuting Attorney R.F. Stein, Jr., speaking to commissioners about this change which needs to happen by 2018.

