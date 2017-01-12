Medicaid billing forcing changes at Day Report -
Mason County Day Report will be attempting to transition into a Licensed Behavioral Health Center, due to changes requiring it to bill Medicaid. The topic came up at Thursday's regular meeting of the Mason County Commission with Stacey Adams of Day Report, Judge R. Craig Tatterson and Prosecuting Attorney R.F. Stein, Jr., speaking to commissioners about this change which needs to happen by 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11)
|26 min
|_FLATLINE--------
|10,252
|Denise Shaw Studio 45
|2 hr
|funny
|4
|New Updates at the Wellness Center - PVH
|3 hr
|Busted
|2
|Got ur man
|3 hr
|your so jealous
|6
|*add a word/ drop a word (May '13)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|5,211
|Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,636
|New Business moving into State Theatre?
|6 hr
|bounty hunter
|3
|Harris Steak House
|11 hr
|Neighborhood
|15
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC