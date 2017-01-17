Hollands to celebrate 50th anniversary

Friday Jan 6

Richard and Judy Holland of Point Pleasant, who were married on Jan. 14, 1967, will soon celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple will host a reception for family and friends from 2-5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14 at Krebs Chapel Fellowship Building, five miles out Sand Hill Road, Point Pleasant.

Point Pleasant, WV

