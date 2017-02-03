Getting interactive at Mothman Museum -

Getting interactive at Mothman Museum -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Point Pleasant Register

A self guided kiosk was installed that includes a guest book for visitors to leave comments, a downtown map for showing locations of attractions such has retail shops and places to eat. According to Ashley Wamsley-Watts of the museum: "We have people that visit from all over the world and now we have a way to prove it with the kiosk's guest book."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sam williamson 10 min Who cares 11
Trumps ban on Muslims - Yes!!! 18 min Ywisty 12
*add a word/ drop a word (May '13) 27 min Jon_B 5,244
Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14) 29 min Jon_B 1,698
The women of PVH 4 hr Keep it in family 17
keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11) 5 hr Princess Hey 10,388
the flu 6 hr Educate 1
county cops fb post 18 hr fwb 23
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,604,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC