For the record

The Mason County Sheriff's Department reports the following arrests from Dec. 17-29, 2016: Justin R. Meadows, 30, Point Pleasant, domestic battery, fugitive from justice warrant, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Michael Campbell, 25, Cottageville, warrants, arrested by Deputy Veith.
