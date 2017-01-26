For the record -
The Mason County Sheriff's Department reports the following arrests Jan. 14-Jan. 22: Derek A. Heib, 23, Point Pleasant, bail piece, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Rod S. Putney, 39, Gallipolis Ferry, fugitive from justice warrant, arrested by Cpl.
